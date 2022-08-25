South Africa to resume wool exports to China

Xinhua) 09:57, August 25, 2022

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- South Africa will resume exporting wool to China following agreements between the two governments, said the National Wool Growers' Association of South Africa Wednesday.

"Agri SA and the National Wool Growers' Association of South Africa (NWGA) are relieved to learn that the South African government has secured the agreement of the government of China to lift the ban on South African wool exports," said the two organizations in a statement issued Wednesday.

South African wool exports to China were suspended in April this year following the outbreak of foot and mouth disease in South Africa.

"This is an example of what can be achieved through effective partnership between industry and government," said the statement.

China's General Administration of Customs on Aug. 19 released an announcement on lifting the ban on wool and ungulate skins in South Africa. The announcement said that according to the results of the risk analysis, from the date of this announcement, the ban on South African wool and the skins of even-hoofed animals in Announcement No. 30 of 2022 jointly issued by the General Administration of Customs and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs will be lifted.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)