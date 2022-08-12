We Are China

China reports record car exports in July

Xinhua) 08:29, August 12, 2022

Cars produced by Changan Automobile are loaded onto a JSQ freight vehicle of China Railway Special Cargo Logistics Co., Ltd. at Yuzui Station in southwest China's Chongqing, July 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

BEIJING, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's exports of automobiles reached a new monthly record in July, industrial data showed Thursday.

The country's auto firms exported about 290,000 units of cars last month, up 67 percent year on year and 16.5 percent over June, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

July's exports of new energy vehicles totaled 54,000 units, surging nearly 90 percent over June.

In the first seven months of 2022, automobile exports reached about 1.51 million units, with passenger vehicles taking the lion's share.

The whole year's car exports might top 2.4 million units, the association estimated.

