China's Optimus Prime produces a car in 60 seconds

At the assembly workshop in the Intelligent Manufacturing Center at GAC Aion, an electric car can be assembled every minute. GAC Aion is a NEV subsidiary of Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. in Guangzhou, south China’s Guangdong Province. The factory features high automatic technology with the use of mechanical arms. Real-time interaction between distribution robots and assembly robots can realize an intelligent collaborative work, greatly improving quality and efficiency.

