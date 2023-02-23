Home>>
China's Optimus Prime produces a car in 60 seconds
By Xue Yanyan (People's Daily Online) 08:42, February 23, 2023
At the assembly workshop in the Intelligent Manufacturing Center at GAC Aion, an electric car can be assembled every minute. GAC Aion is a NEV subsidiary of Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. in Guangzhou, south China’s Guangdong Province. The factory features high automatic technology with the use of mechanical arms. Real-time interaction between distribution robots and assembly robots can realize an intelligent collaborative work, greatly improving quality and efficiency.
