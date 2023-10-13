In pics: 20th edition of Bucharest Car Show 2023
Visitors look at a Seres 5 car during the 20th edition of Bucharest Car Show 2023 (SAB) in Bucharest, Romania, Oct. 12, 2023. More than 40 international companies showcased their conventional, hybrid and electric vehicles, and also various accessories for cars at the exhibition. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)
Visitors look at an Alfa Romeo Stelvio car during the 20th edition of Bucharest Car Show 2023 (SAB) in Bucharest, Romania, Oct. 12, 2023. More than 40 international companies showcased their conventional, hybrid and electric vehicles, and also various accessories for cars at the exhibition. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)
Visitors look at an XEV YOYO electric car during the 20th edition of Bucharest Car Show 2023 (SAB) in Bucharest, Romania, Oct. 12, 2023. More than 40 international companies showcased their conventional, hybrid and electric vehicles, and also various accessories for cars at the exhibition. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)
An employee wipes a Volvo C40 car during the 20th edition of Bucharest Car Show 2023 (SAB) in Bucharest, Romania, Oct. 12, 2023. More than 40 international companies showcased their conventional, hybrid and electric vehicles, and also various accessories for cars at the exhibition. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)
Visitors look at a BAIC X55 car during the 20th edition of Bucharest Car Show 2023 (SAB) in Bucharest, Romania, Oct. 12, 2023. More than 40 international companies showcased their conventional, hybrid and electric vehicles, and also various accessories for cars at the exhibition. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)
Visitors look at a BAIC X75 car during the 20th edition of Bucharest Car Show 2023 (SAB) in Bucharest, Romania, Oct. 12, 2023. More than 40 international companies showcased their conventional, hybrid and electric vehicles, and also various accessories for cars at the exhibition. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)
Visitors look at a Maserati Granturismo Modena MY24 car during the 20th edition of Bucharest Car Show 2023 (SAB) in Bucharest, Romania, Oct. 12, 2023. More than 40 international companies showcased their conventional, hybrid and electric vehicles, and also various accessories for cars at the exhibition. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)
Visitors look at a Forthing 5 car during the 20th edition of Bucharest Car Show 2023 (SAB) in Bucharest, Romania, Oct. 12, 2023. More than 40 international companies showcased their conventional, hybrid and electric vehicles, and also various accessories for cars at the exhibition. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Sales of high-end passenger cars soar in China in March
- E China's Ningbo builds full scale EV industrial chains
- Chinese car brands increasingly popular in Spain: Ancove head
- China's passenger car sales rise in August
- Yangtze River Economic Belt serves as important gathering place for automobile industry in China
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.