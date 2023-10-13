In pics: 20th edition of Bucharest Car Show 2023

Xinhua) 15:34, October 13, 2023

Visitors look at a Seres 5 car during the 20th edition of Bucharest Car Show 2023 (SAB) in Bucharest, Romania, Oct. 12, 2023. More than 40 international companies showcased their conventional, hybrid and electric vehicles, and also various accessories for cars at the exhibition. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

Visitors look at an Alfa Romeo Stelvio car during the 20th edition of Bucharest Car Show 2023 (SAB) in Bucharest, Romania, Oct. 12, 2023. More than 40 international companies showcased their conventional, hybrid and electric vehicles, and also various accessories for cars at the exhibition. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

Visitors look at an XEV YOYO electric car during the 20th edition of Bucharest Car Show 2023 (SAB) in Bucharest, Romania, Oct. 12, 2023. More than 40 international companies showcased their conventional, hybrid and electric vehicles, and also various accessories for cars at the exhibition. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

An employee wipes a Volvo C40 car during the 20th edition of Bucharest Car Show 2023 (SAB) in Bucharest, Romania, Oct. 12, 2023. More than 40 international companies showcased their conventional, hybrid and electric vehicles, and also various accessories for cars at the exhibition. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

Visitors look at a BAIC X55 car during the 20th edition of Bucharest Car Show 2023 (SAB) in Bucharest, Romania, Oct. 12, 2023. More than 40 international companies showcased their conventional, hybrid and electric vehicles, and also various accessories for cars at the exhibition. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

Visitors look at a BAIC X75 car during the 20th edition of Bucharest Car Show 2023 (SAB) in Bucharest, Romania, Oct. 12, 2023. More than 40 international companies showcased their conventional, hybrid and electric vehicles, and also various accessories for cars at the exhibition. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

Visitors look at a Maserati Granturismo Modena MY24 car during the 20th edition of Bucharest Car Show 2023 (SAB) in Bucharest, Romania, Oct. 12, 2023. More than 40 international companies showcased their conventional, hybrid and electric vehicles, and also various accessories for cars at the exhibition. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

Visitors look at a Forthing 5 car during the 20th edition of Bucharest Car Show 2023 (SAB) in Bucharest, Romania, Oct. 12, 2023. More than 40 international companies showcased their conventional, hybrid and electric vehicles, and also various accessories for cars at the exhibition. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

