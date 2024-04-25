Home>>
In pics: Breathtaking beauty showcases Xizang's ecological conservation results
(People's Daily Online) 10:59, April 25, 2024
|Aerial photo shows a giant tree pattern appearing in Gerze county, Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Nyima Dorje)
Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region has made historic and landmark achievements in ecological conservation, turning the plateau into a tapestry of lucid waters and lush mountains.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.