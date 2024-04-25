Languages

Archive

Thursday, April 25, 2024

Home>>

In pics: Breathtaking beauty showcases Xizang's ecological conservation results

(People's Daily Online) 10:59, April 25, 2024
In pics: Breathtaking beauty showcases Xizang's ecological conservation results
Aerial photo shows a giant tree pattern appearing in Gerze county, Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Nyima Dorje)

Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region has made historic and landmark achievements in ecological conservation, turning the plateau into a tapestry of lucid waters and lush mountains. 


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】【10】【11】【12】

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)

Photos