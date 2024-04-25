In pics: Breathtaking beauty showcases Xizang's ecological conservation results

People's Daily Online) 10:59, April 25, 2024

Aerial photo shows a giant tree pattern appearing in Gerze county, Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Nyima Dorje)

Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region has made historic and landmark achievements in ecological conservation, turning the plateau into a tapestry of lucid waters and lush mountains.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)