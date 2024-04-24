Two-colored water lily blooms in SE China's Xiamen

People's Daily Online) 09:18, April 24, 2024

A red and yellow water lily is in full at the Maluan Bay Shuangxi Wetland Park in Jimei district, Xiamen city, southeast China’s Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Bo)

Over 10 two-colored water lily flowers were in bloom at the Maluan Bay Shuangxi Wetland Park in Jimei district, Xiamen city, southeast China’s Fujian Province, on April 22.

The two-colored petals, along with the green leaves and clear water, create a vibrant springtime spectacle. The wetland park is home to 3,600 square meters of water lilies.

