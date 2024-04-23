Home>>
World Book Day: The refreshing libraries across China
(People's Daily Online) 16:32, April 23, 2024
Photo shows the National Library of China in Beijing, capital of China. (Photo/CFP)
April 23 marks World Book Day, or more formally known as "World Book and Copyright Day," which UNESCO promotes to encourage more people to read and write, show respect and gratitude to those who have made splendid contributions to human civilization in literature, culture, science and thoughts, and promote the protection of intellectual property.
Take a look at libraries with full design and science fiction elements across China, and you will fall in love with them at first sight.
(Xing Yawen, as an intern, contributed to this story.)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- 'Reading is the best thing in the world': China's livestream influencer Dong Yuhui
- China kicks off National Conference on Reading, stresses cultural confidence
- Nearly 82 percent Chinese have reading habit: survey
- Various reading spaces set in communities, educational facilities in E China
- Ancient book restorers bring broken old books "back to life" in China's Jilin
- Chinese readers find new passion for scientific literature
- Chinese publisher unveils new Harry Potter tie-in book ahead of World Reading Day
- Antique book archive inaugurated in Beijing
- Children's books boost Sino-Western cultural exchanges at int'l book fair
- Event to promote love of reading to be held in Kunming
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.