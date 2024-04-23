World Book Day: The refreshing libraries across China

People's Daily Online) 16:32, April 23, 2024

Photo shows the National Library of China in Beijing, capital of China. (Photo/CFP)

April 23 marks World Book Day, or more formally known as "World Book and Copyright Day," which UNESCO promotes to encourage more people to read and write, show respect and gratitude to those who have made splendid contributions to human civilization in literature, culture, science and thoughts, and promote the protection of intellectual property.

Take a look at libraries with full design and science fiction elements across China, and you will fall in love with them at first sight.

(Xing Yawen, as an intern, contributed to this story.)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)