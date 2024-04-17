Chinese publisher unveils new Harry Potter tie-in book ahead of World Reading Day

Xinhua) 08:19, April 17, 2024

BEIJING, April 16 (Xinhua) -- The People's Literature Publishing House has released a new Harry Potter tie-in book in the run-up to World Reading Day on April 23.

Revolving around the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry curriculum, the book features content from the British Library's "Harry Potter: A History of Magic" exhibition, and showcases valuable Harry Potter-themed collections and sections of J.K. Rowling's manuscripts.

This year marks the 24th anniversary of the release of the Harry Potter series' first Chinese editions. The People's Literature Publishing House first introduced the series to the Chinese market and continues to be its domestic publisher.

Over the years, the publishing house has offered a variety of Harry Potter publications to Chinese readers, including paperbacks, collector's editions, Chinese-and-English editions and illustrated versions of the series, as well as various Harry Potter tie-in books.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)