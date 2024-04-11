Event to promote love of reading to be held in Kunming

Xinhua) 08:39, April 11, 2024

A child selects books at the "Banshan Huayu" library in Qiunatong Village in southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) -- A national event to promote people's love of reading will be held in Kunming, capital city of southwest China's Yunnan Province, from April 23 to 25.

The event, the third of its kind, will focus on work to encourage everyone to read, to foster the love and habit of reading among the society.

During the event, promotions and activities will be held to discuss issues such as the relations between reading and city development, ethnic unity, ecological advancement, as well as the youth's reading activities. It will also feature lectures by well-known cultural scholars.

