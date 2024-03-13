Chinese-born artist to represent Slovenia at Bologna book fair

LJUBLJANA, March 12 (Xinhua) -- Wang Huiqin, a Chinese-born painter and calligrapher, will be one of 12 artists to represent Slovenia at the annual Bologna Children's Book Fair in Italy in April.

Their book illustrations will be showcased in a special exhibition chamber at the fair, symbolizing Slovenia's status as the "guest of honor" for this year, said Tina Bilban, chief of the Slovenian section of the International Board on Books for Young People (IBBY).

Born in east China's Jiangsu Province in 1955, Wang has lived in Slovenia for four decades.

Wang told Xinhua that she is delighted to be able to represent Slovenia at the book fair because this opportunity validates the quality of her illustrations. "The (Bologna) fair offers authors a platform to showcase their work to a vast audience. It's a once-in-a-lifetime chance to represent a country that is the guest of honor at the fair."

Bilban said Wang was selected for the exceptional quality and originality of her work, as well as her accolades received both in Slovenia and internationally.

Wang, who teaches calligraphy and Chinese art at Ljubljana University, is dedicated to fostering cultural exchange between Slovenia and China.

During the Bologna fair, Wang will present two of her books, both focusing on Slovenians who ventured to China.

One of Wang's books centers on Slovenian writer Alma Karlin, who embarked on a solo journey around the world a century ago, including a visit to China.

The other book highlights astronomer Ferdinand Augustin Hallerstein, who arrived in China in 1739 and spent the rest of his life there. Hallerstein's notable contribution includes the creation of an astronomical observation instrument, an "armillary sphere," which became the largest one at the Beijing Ancient Observatory. While the original instrument remains on display in Beijing, a replica has been permanently installed in the Slovenian capital Ljubljana.

Wang's two books are bilingual, in Slovenian and Chinese.

Over the past years, Wang received several Slovenian awards for her book illustrations. Notably, her animated film based on Alma Karlin's story earned the Best Slovenian Short Film award at a local film festival last year.

