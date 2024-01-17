Book fair shows flourishing market, charm of traditional culture

Xinhua) 10:35, January 17, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- The Beijing Book Fair, held from Jan. 11 to 13, reported a record high of over 100,000 visits as China's book market continues to thrive.

According to an annual report on the book market issued under the guidance of the Publishers Association of China and the Book and Periodicals Distribution Association of China, China's retail sales of books totaled 91.2 billion yuan (about 12.8 billion U.S. dollars) in 2023, up 4.72 percent year on year.

Regarded as a trendsetter in the publishing industry, the event featured 400,000 books from 720 exhibitors, drawing publishers, authors, and readers nationwide for the literal feast.

CHARM OF TRADITIONAL CULTURE

In the almost 400 diverse activities held during the book fair, numerous events spotlighting traditional culture and historical themes captivated the readers.

Among these activities is the unveiling of six-volume book series on Chinese culture, illuminating the cultural system with comprehensive coverage of literature, painting, calligraphy, music, drama, architecture, and aesthetics.

"Traditional Chinese culture is increasingly attracting the interest of young readers," said Nie Zhenning with the Guangdong Education Publishing House, publisher of the book series. Nie expressed the hope that through publication, more youthful vigor would be infused into traditional culture.

With a focus on introducing traditional culture to the youth, Beijing Xiron Culture Group Co., Ltd. selected over 100 books tailored for young readers.

The line of traditional cultural products will be further enriched to kindle even more interest from the younger generation, according to Wei Ling with Xiron.

FLOURISHING CHILDREN'S PUBLICATION

A diverse range of children's publications has revitalized the book market and become a feature of the book fair.

The annual report on the 2023 book retail market shows that China's book market has resumed growth, and children's books account for the largest share of the market at 27.21 percent.

Bringing a number of outstanding children's books to the fair, Lin Yun, head of the China Peace Publishing House, recognized the intense competition in the children's publishing sector.

Lin said that children's publications should continue to provide correct guidance and contribute to the development of future generations.

"At the beginning of the new year, the book market has ushered in a good start, about which we are very excited," said Wu Shulin, chairman of the Publishers Association of China.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)