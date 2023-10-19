In pics: exhibition area of China at 75th Frankfurt Book Fair
People talk at the exhibition area of China at the 75th Frankfurt Book Fair in Frankfurt, Germany, Oct. 18, 2023. The 75th Frankfurt Book Fair opened its doors to visitors on Wednesday, with an opening ceremony held on Tuesday. The five-day event running through Oct. 22 will provide diverse programs catering to both trade professionals and the public. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
A visitor walks past the exhibition area of China at the 75th Frankfurt Book Fair in Frankfurt, Germany, Oct. 18, 2023. The 75th Frankfurt Book Fair opened its doors to visitors on Wednesday, with an opening ceremony held on Tuesday. The five-day event running through Oct. 22 will provide diverse programs catering to both trade professionals and the public. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
A woman visits the exhibition area of China at the 75th Frankfurt Book Fair in Frankfurt, Germany, Oct. 18, 2023. The 75th Frankfurt Book Fair opened its doors to visitors on Wednesday, with an opening ceremony held on Tuesday. The five-day event running through Oct. 22 will provide diverse programs catering to both trade professionals and the public. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
A man visits the exhibition area of China at the 75th Frankfurt Book Fair in Frankfurt, Germany, Oct. 18, 2023. The 75th Frankfurt Book Fair opened its doors to visitors on Wednesday, with an opening ceremony held on Tuesday. The five-day event running through Oct. 22 will provide diverse programs catering to both trade professionals and the public. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
People visit the exhibition area of China at the 75th Frankfurt Book Fair in Frankfurt, Germany, Oct. 18, 2023. The 75th Frankfurt Book Fair opened its doors to visitors on Wednesday, with an opening ceremony held on Tuesday. The five-day event running through Oct. 22 will provide diverse programs catering to both trade professionals and the public. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
People talk at the exhibition area of China at the 75th Frankfurt Book Fair in Frankfurt, Germany, Oct. 18, 2023. The 75th Frankfurt Book Fair opened its doors to visitors on Wednesday, with an opening ceremony held on Tuesday. The five-day event running through Oct. 22 will provide diverse programs catering to both trade professionals and the public. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
People talk at the exhibition area of China at the 75th Frankfurt Book Fair in Frankfurt, Germany, Oct. 18, 2023. The 75th Frankfurt Book Fair opened its doors to visitors on Wednesday, with an opening ceremony held on Tuesday. The five-day event running through Oct. 22 will provide diverse programs catering to both trade professionals and the public. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
Photos
Related Stories
- Physical bookstores in Beijing gain new vitality
- Chinese readers salvage flood-damaged books in publishing hub
- Over 700,000 publications on display at national book expo in Jinan
- Feature: Hong Kong Book Fair opens with enthusiastic readers
- A journey beyond border and time to revive ancient Chinese books
- Beijing Int'l Book Fair, window for reading China, the world
- Senior CPC official visits Beijing Int'l Book Fair
- Beijing Int'l Book Fair in mid-June to feature 2,500 exhibitors
- Events for China as guest of honor on Kuala Lumpur int'l book fair kick off in Malaysia
- Chinese publishers showcase popular Chinese books at Abu Dhabi int'l book fair
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.