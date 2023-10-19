In pics: exhibition area of China at 75th Frankfurt Book Fair

October 19, 2023

People talk at the exhibition area of China at the 75th Frankfurt Book Fair in Frankfurt, Germany, Oct. 18, 2023. The 75th Frankfurt Book Fair opened its doors to visitors on Wednesday, with an opening ceremony held on Tuesday. The five-day event running through Oct. 22 will provide diverse programs catering to both trade professionals and the public. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

