Over 700,000 publications on display at national book expo in Jinan

Xinhua) 15:13, July 27, 2023

JINAN, July 27 (Xinhua) -- Over 700,000 publications of various types have been put on display, both online and on site, at the 31st National Book Expo which kicked off Thursday in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province.

The expo, consisting of eight pavilions with an exhibition area of 100,000 square meters, has attracted more than 1,700 publishing units from across the country.

Scheduled to run through July 31, the expo is expected to hold around 750 activities, such as exhibitions of selected books, innovative printing and paintings, interviews and so on, to showcase the achievements of high-quality development of the publishing industry in the new era.

Artificial intelligence-powered applications will also be presented at the expo to offer readers and the audience a fresh experience.

