Beijing Int'l Book Fair, window for reading China, the world

Xinhua) 14:41, June 19, 2023

BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- Surrounded by the setting of an "animal army" comprising of gibbons, giant pandas, and Tibetan antelopes, the signing ceremony of exporting the Mongolian and Hindi copyright of a new book series, titled "My National Parks Series," was held at an exhibition zone at the 29th Beijing International Book Fair (BIBF), which concluded in Beijing on Sunday.

As the first set of original children's literature on China's national parks, the series has exported its English, Russian, German, French, Japanese, Italian, and Thai copyright.

The fair, covering a total area of 51,900 square meters, has gathered over 2,500 exhibitors from 56 countries and regions and showcased over 200,000 Chinese and foreign titles.

Jeremy North, managing director for books publishing at Taylor &Francis Books, said the company established solid cooperative partnerships and friendships with many publishing institutions in China, and its publishing volume is constantly expanding.

While introducing more Chinese works to the rest of the world in English, it has also translated more and more foreign books into Chinese and introduced them to Chinese readers, North said.

Of some 1,500 offline participants from domestic and international publishing and related organizations at the four-day book fair, 60 percent are from overseas.

Including Germany and Greece, 14 countries have set up national booths. Over 50 international publishers, such as Elsevier and Wiley, participated in the book fair.

Brigitta van Rheinberg, associate director of Princeton University Press, was excited to attend the BIBF after years of COVID-19, saying it was a vital opportunity to meet and discuss business with their long-term partners in the Chinese publishing sector.

It was the first time for Ren Yuxin, chief operating officer of Tencent, to attend the BIBF as an exhibitor.

The BIBF reserved an exhibition area for online publishing for the first time, allowing emerging publishing forms such as online games and online literature to enter the big stage of international cultural exchange, Ren said.

In the last five years, domestic games have been introduced to 91 countries and regions globally, while game products from 34 countries have entered the Chinese market, according to data from the China Audio-video and Digital Publishing Association.

Elias Marco Khalil Jabbour, a Brazilian writer, was deeply impressed by this book fair. Jabbour was one of the 20 people awarded earlier this week for their contribution to translating, publishing, and creating many excellent books about China.

"There were many exhibitors and visitors, and everyone had a strong willingness to listen to the voice of China," said Jabbour.

During the BIBF, Springer Nature, a global research publisher, acquired the English copyright of a book tentatively titled "China's Economic Reform Process" from the China Translation and Publishing House and will distribute it worldwide.

"Reading is essential for culture. Reading is essential for communication," said Niels Peter Thomas, president of Greater China and Managing Director of Books, Springer Nature.

Noting that the BIBF is one of the most important book fairs in the world, Thomas said he hopes to use this platform to deepen cooperation with Chinese publishing and introduce more projects to promote economic and cultural exchanges globally.

As this year's Country of Honor, Algeria has attracted more attention with its featured books, performances, and copyright trade activities.

The high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative has written a new chapter in bilateral relations in recent years, and cultural cooperation, in particular, is taking solid steps, said Hassane Rabehi, ambassador of Algeria to China.

Addressing the signing ceremony of exporting the English copyright of scholar Zheng Yongnian's book, "Inclusive Growth: A Chinese Approach," Ye Guobin, president of Zhejiang People's Publishing House, said the world is eager to know about China's solutions and wisdom.

"I hope to take the BIBF as an opportunity to further in-depth cooperation with other countries in promoting cultural exchanges and international copyright trade and build a bridge for exchanges and mutual learning between Chinese and other civilizations," Ye said.

"Rebuilding the connection is very important," said Chinese novelist Liu Zhenyun.

"BIBF emphasizes connection," he said. "One is to bring in the best books and authors from around the world. The other is to go out and introduce Chinese writers and publishers to book festivals globally."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)