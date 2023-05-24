Chinese publishers showcase popular Chinese books at Abu Dhabi int'l book fair

Xinhua) 13:15, May 24, 2023

ABU DHABI, May 23 (Xinhua) -- A large Chinese publishing delegation is showcasing 1,151 copies of exquisite books in 736 types at the annual 32nd Abu Dhabi International Book Fair that opened on Monday, the delegation told Xinhua.

The books being exhibited at the week-long fair held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center cover popular Chinese publications of various categories, including Chinese language education, traditional culture, literature, economics, and children's books published in the past two years, according to the Chinese delegation.

As a member of the delegation, China Education Publishing & Media Group Ltd., the overseas operator of the international edition of The Three-Body Problem, highlighted popular Chinese science fiction works, such as The Wandering Earth, The Stars and The Solid Ocean, to promote a better understanding of the development of Chinese science fiction among Arab publishing institutions and readers.

Also on Monday, the Chinese delegation held a cultural forum for in-depth exchanges with the United Arab Emirates publishing and management institutions to promote mutual learning and cooperation between the two sides.

Established in 1991 and organized by the Abu Dhabi Tourism and Culture Authority, the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair is one of the largest and most influential book fairs in the Western Asian and North African region.

