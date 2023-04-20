China-themed books showcased at London Book Fair
A woman reads at a booth displaying China-themed books at the London Book Fair in London, Britain, April 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
London Book Fair, one of the world's largest publishing trade fairs, kicked off here on Tuesday. More than 40 Chinese publishers, supported by China's National Press and Publication Administration, are showcasing over 2,300 types of China-themed books.
A man reads at a booth displaying China-themed books at the London Book Fair in London, Britain, April 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
People visit a booth displaying China-themed books at the London Book Fair in London, Britain, April 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
A man visits a booth displaying China-themed books at the London Book Fair in London, Britain, April 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
A visitor takes pictures of a Chinese painting at a booth displaying China-themed books at the London Book Fair in London, Britain, April 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
Photos
