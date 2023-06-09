Beijing Int'l Book Fair in mid-June to feature 2,500 exhibitors

Xinhua) 11:18, June 09, 2023

BEIJING, June 8 (Xinhua) -- The 29th Beijing International Book Fair will be held from June 15 to 18, attracting 2,500 exhibitors from 56 countries and regions, according to the organizer on Thursday.

A total of over 200,000 Chinese and foreign books will be showcased at this year's book fair. Of 1,500 offline participants from domestic and international publishing and related organizations, who will gather at the National Convention Center, around 60 percent are from overseas.

For the first time, this year's event includes an online publishing exhibition to showcase emerging publishing forms such as online literature and online games.

With Algeria as the Country of Honor, the event is co-hosted by the National Press and Publication Administration, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Beijing Municipal Government, the Publishers Association of China and the China Writers Association.

The 21st Beijing International Book Festival will be held at the same time.

