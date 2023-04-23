People across China enjoy reading ahead of World Book Day

People's Daily Online) 14:11, April 23, 2023

April 23 marks World Book and Copyright Day, also known as World Book Day. People across China immersed themselves in books ahead of that day.

About 400 teachers and students read aloud the Preface to the Pavilion of Prince Teng, a famous prose written by poet Wang Bo in the Tang Dynasty (618-907), during an event to celebrate World Book Day at the Pavilion of Prince Teng in Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province, April 21, 2023. (People's Daily Online/Shi Yu)

