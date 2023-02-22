Main portion of Encyclopedia of China's 3rd edition released

Xinhua) 10:38, February 22, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- The main portion of the Encyclopedia of China's third edition was published recently, both online and in print, consisting of 10 hard-copy volumes and over 500,000 online entries, the publisher has announced.

The Encyclopedia of China Publishing House said that the online version is the main body of the work, and the latest edition is in line with the evolution of internet technologies and the latest development trends in the publication industry.

It brings together the latest outcomes in science and culture from home and abroad in a bid to establish an authoritative thesaurus with Chinese characteristics and international influence, the publisher said.

Nearly 30,000 experts, scholars and research fellows across the country took part in the compilation and publication of the third edition.

They also revised and updated some of the 1,000 Chinese-themed English entries that were previously released, covering topics such as fine traditional Chinese culture, Chinese path to modernization, and China's self-reliance in science and technology.

An official with the publisher said it is open to suggestions and advice, and will continue to enrich and modify the encyclopedia's entries and improve the functions of its website to meet the high-quality and diversified demands of the audience.

The compilation of the third edition of the Encyclopedia of China began in 2014 and its first batch of entries was released in 2021.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)