China to boost think tanks for publishing industry
BEIJING, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- China has initiated this year's plan to achieve high-quality development of think tanks for the publishing industry.
The plan aims to forge a batch of outstanding think tanks and cultivate competent professionals tasked with producing influential research achievements, thus advancing theoretical and practical studies in the industry and the application of research advances, according to a circular recently released by the National Press and Publication Administration.
Think tanks selected for the plan will be encouraged to engage in independent research projects and will be subject to performance evaluation, the circular read.
According to the circular, the research projects will focus on topics including optimizing publications on major themes, promoting reading among the public, improving compiling and publishing of ancient books, accelerating the high-quality development of academic journals, and boosting digital publication.
Photos
Related Stories
- Digitization boosts access to ancient Chinese books
- Chinese printed books hailed by South Sudanese experts
- China cultural center donates books to Egypt's Alexandria library
- 'Doctors' restore ancient books in Gansu
- Ancient book restorer brings books back to life, helps culture spread its roots
- China to introduce dual-management on think tanks
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.