China cultural center donates books to Egypt's Alexandria library

Xinhua) 11:29, September 29, 2022

Donated books and audio-visual products are displayed in Bibliotheca Alexandrina in Alexandria, Egypt, Sept. 27, 2022. The China Cultural Center in Cairo on Tuesday donated books and audio-visual products to the Bibliotheca Alexandrina, a major library in the city of Alexandria on Egypt's Mediterranean coast.(Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

CAIRO, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- The China Cultural Center in Cairo on Tuesday donated books and audio-visual products to the Bibliotheca Alexandrina, a major library in the city of Alexandria on Egypt's Mediterranean coast.

The donation includes 952 copies of books and audio-visual products in the fields of politics, culture, tourism, and art, among others.

"Books are important bridges for human civilizations to communicate with each other," said Zhang Tao, charge d'affaires of the Chinese embassy in Egypt.

Also on Tuesday, Chinese Consul General in Alexandria Yang Yi and Director of the Bibliotheca Alexandrina Ahmed Zayed, respectively on behalf of China's Zhejiang Library and Alexandria Library, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to facilitate documents, academic and people-to-people exchanges.

While expressing gratitude to China for the donation, Zayed said the signing of the MoU would strengthen cooperation between Egypt and China in the cultural field.

