How to tell the Journey to the West in less than 10 minutes
(People's Daily App) 14:15, April 22, 2022
In honor of World Book Day, we decided to tell the classic stories of the Monkey King and the Journey to the West in less than 10 minutes. Can we do it? Check it out.
