New book on China by renowned British sociologist published

BEIJING, April 6 (Xinhua) -- A launch ceremony and themed forum for a new book by renowned British sociologist Martin Albrow were held Wednesday simultaneously in Beijing and London, both offline and online.

"China and the Shared Human Future: Exploring Common Values and Goals" is the latest literary offering from Albrow, a fellow of the British Academy of Social Sciences. His previous book, "China's Role in a Shared Human Future: Towards Theory for Global Leadership," was published in 2018.

Albrow is a pioneer in the study of globalization in the West, and he has been focusing his research on China's development, systems and governance.

The newly published book is a compilation of his articles about China in recent years, and it centers on a range of topics, including the philosophy of building a community with a shared future for humanity, global governance and China, poverty reduction and elimination, the COVID-19 pandemic, the Belt and Road Initiative, and climate change.

Experts attending the forum agreed that the concept of a community with a shared future for humanity has emerged from the fundamental interests of the people of China and the world, and that it points future globalization in the right direction.

Through an objective analysis, they said, the book notes that building a community with a shared future for humanity is the solution China has presented for world peace, stability and development, and that it will help international scholars understand China's model of governance and development.

