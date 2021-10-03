Chinese books make debut at Riyadh Int'l Book Fair 2021

A staff member introduces a book on Chinese geography to local students at the Riyadh International Book Fair, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 1, 2021. The Riyadh International Book Fair 2021 opened to the public on Friday with more than 500 books from China being exhibited. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

RIYADH, Oct. 2 (Xinhua) -- The Riyadh International Book Fair 2021 opened to the public here on Friday with more than 500 books from China being exhibited.

On behalf of the Chinese publishing industry, the China Intercontinental Press is cooperating with its overseas partner, the Saudi Center for Research and Intercommunication Knowledge, participated in the book fair offline for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak.

The books from China are written in Arabic, English, and Chinese, and were provided by more than 10 Chinese publishers, focusing on classic Chinese literature, social science, traditional culture, children's reading, and language learning. Some of them are Sino-Saudi Arabian Classics or the fruits of modern and contemporary literature translation and publication projects.

More than 1,000 publishing houses from 30 countries participated in the event. The international book fair held by the Ministry of Culture of Saudi Arabia, which runs through Oct. 10 on an area of more than 36,000 square meters, is considered the largest book fair in the history of Saudi Arabia and an influential cultural event in the Gulf and the Arab region.

