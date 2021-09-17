68 book series published to reveal archives of war against Japanese aggression

Xinhua) 09:08, September 17, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- Archives can talk and history speaks for itself.

Under a project that compiles archives during the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, 68 series of books, including 455 volumes, have been published, according to a press conference held Thursday.

These books unveil history with photocopies of archives, many of which have been made public for the first time.

The project, initiated by the National Archives Administration (NAA) in 2016, has collected archives from over 130 archive centers across the country, covering a wide range, including politics, military, diplomacy, economy, culture and education.

The compilation and publication of the archives aims at revealing the evidence of Japanese wartime atrocities, as well as contributing to remembering the history of the Chinese nation's fight against Japanese invaders and carrying forward the great spirit of resisting aggression, said Wang Shaozhong, deputy head of the NAA.

