New English translation of classic Chinese children's book published

Xinhua) 08:42, January 26, 2022

LONDON, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- A new English translation of a modern classic Chinese book for children, "I Want To Be Good" by Huang Beijia, a well-known author in China, has been published this month by UK-based New Classic Press.

The book, which was translated by Nicky Harman, a UK-based prize-winning literary translator, had been picked as a "Top Children's Book in Translation" by the International Committee of the Children's Literature Association, Alicia Liu, an advisor to the Nanjing-based publisher, Phoenix Juvenile and Children's publishing Ltd, in Jiangsu province, China, told Xinhua on Tuesday.

"I Want To Be Good" became an instant classic when it was first published in 1996 by the Chinese publisher and has sold over 5 million copies in China. It has also been adapted for the cinema, television and stage, and translated into nine languages including English, French, German, Russian, Korean, Vietnamese and Arabic.

The book tells the story of a ten-year-old girl who is under constant pressure to do better and pass important school exams.

The author said the story was inspired by her personal life, specifically "the complicated relationship between mother and daughter," and challenging "the traditional thought of being a Tiger Mother in the competitive learning environment in China."

According to the Chinese publisher, the book has been much loved in China as it has encouraged a generation of young readers to be ambitious, resilient, and most importantly to be themselves.

Nicky Harman said: "It's a book with a lot of heart and I thoroughly recommend it."

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)