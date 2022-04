Int'l Book Fair opens in Sarajevo

Xinhua) 08:29, April 21, 2022

People visit the International Book Fair in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), on April 20, 2022. The International Book Fair was opened in Sarajevo on Wednesday. (Photo by Nedim Grabovica/Xinhua)

A man selects books at the International Book Fair in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), on April 20, 2022. The International Book Fair was opened in Sarajevo on Wednesday. (Photo by Nedim Grabovica/Xinhua)

