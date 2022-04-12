China to step up preservation, publication of ancient books

Xinhua) 08:59, April 12, 2022

BEIJING, April 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese central authorities have issued a set of guidelines on stepping up the preservation and publication of ancient books.

Ancient books are vital to China's efforts to carry on its cultural tradition, foster a Chinese ethos and enhance its cultural strength, said the document jointly issued by the general offices of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council.

More resources will go to thorough surveys on ancient books across the country, improved storage facilities and security measures, as well as the restoration of endangered ancient books, including those in ethnic-minority languages, it said.

The document also promised greater efforts to compile and publish ancient books, as well as to digitize them. Libraries and archives are encouraged to open their collections and digital resources to the public.

Efforts will also be made to raise public awareness at home and across the world, and to encourage more people to read ancient books.

