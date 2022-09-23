'Doctors' restore ancient books in Gansu
A student restores an ancient book under the guidance of a teacher at a vocational school in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 22, 2022. (Photo/China News Service)
Students use modern techniques to restore ancient books about ancient Chinese civilisation.
A student restores an ancient book at a vocational school in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 22, 2022. (Photo/China News Service)
A student restores an ancient book at a vocational school in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 22, 2022. (Photo/China News Service)
A student restores an ancient book at a vocational school in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 22, 2022. (Photo/China News Service)
A student restores an ancient book at a vocational school in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 22, 2022. (Photo/China News Service)
Student restore ancient books at a vocational school in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 22, 2022. (Photo/China News Service)
Photos
Related Stories
- 12th Palestine International Book Fair held in Surda town
- Ancient book restorer brings books back to life, helps culture spread its roots
- How to tell the Journey to the West in less than 10 minutes
- Feature: Israeli publisher telling stories of China in Hebrew
- Int'l Book Fair opens in Sarajevo
- China to step up preservation, publication of ancient books
- New book on China by renowned British sociologist published
- "Xi Jinping in Shanghai" published
- Chinese translation of Tibetan "Epic of King Gesar" published in book series
- New English translation of classic Chinese children's book published
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.