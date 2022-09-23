We Are China

'Doctors' restore ancient books in Gansu

Ecns.cn) 14:16, September 23, 2022

A student restores an ancient book under the guidance of a teacher at a vocational school in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 22, 2022. (Photo/China News Service)

Students use modern techniques to restore ancient books about ancient Chinese civilisation.

