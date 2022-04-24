Ancient book restorer brings books back to life, helps culture spread its roots

April 24, 2022

Photo shows Yang repairing an ancient book. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

On April 18, Yang Liqun was busy restoring ancient books in the ancient book restoration studio of Yunnan Provincial Library.

The man, now 64 years old, will still appear at the ancient book restoration studio of Yunnan Provincial Library on time every day. Having passed the age of retirement in China, he decided not to enjoy his retirement at his home, but instead has continued to keep company with his tweezers, brushes and paper-mending tools, which have been his best friends for decades.

Yang is an ancient book restoration expert with the Yunnan Ancient Book Protection Center and a restoration tutor hired by the National Ancient Book Protection Center. However, the old man prefers that others call him a "book restorer."

