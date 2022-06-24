Interview: China key contributor to Africa's sustainable development: Egyptian official

Xinhua) 08:56, June 24, 2022

CAIRO, June 23 (Xinhua) -- China is one of the most prominent contributors to Africa's sustainable development and a major supporter of developing countries, an Egyptian official said in a recent interview.

Mohamed Ibrahim Nasr, director of Climate, Environment and Sustainable Development Department at the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, said China was "one of the largest development partners for Africa."

"Through its huge financial and technical assistance and its participation in the construction of infrastructure projects such as ports, airports, railways, roads, bridges, energy projects and others, China has a strong presence in African countries," Nasr told Xinhua on the sidelines of the third Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace and Development.

The two-day forum, which ended in Cairo on Wednesday, was held under the theme of "Africa in an Era of Cascading Risks and Climate Vulnerability: Pathways for a Peaceful, Resilient and Sustainable Continent."

Nasr, also a chief negotiator for the 27th session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), which is scheduled to be held later this year in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh, also praised China's role in helping Africa to combat climate change.

China frequently help developing countries, particularly those in Africa, to build eco-friendly projects, he said, adding climate change continues to be an important factor impacting the sustainable development in the African continent.

