Xi meets Egyptian president, calls for building China-Egypt community with shared future
(Xinhua) 12:06, February 05, 2022
BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday met with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi in Beijing, calling for joint efforts to build the China-Egypt community with a shared future in the new era.
