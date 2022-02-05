Xi meets Egyptian president, calls for building China-Egypt community with shared future

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday met with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi in Beijing, calling for joint efforts to build the China-Egypt community with a shared future in the new era.

