Xi attends opening ceremony of Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games
(Xinhua) 23:11, February 04, 2022
Chinese President Xi Jinping and President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)
Chinese President Xi Jinping and President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)
