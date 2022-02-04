Xi attends opening ceremony of Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games

Xinhua) 23:11, February 04, 2022

Chinese President Xi Jinping and President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

Chinese President Xi Jinping and President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

