Xi to attend opening ceremony of Beijing Winter Olympics
(Xinhua) 10:18, February 03, 2022
BEIJING, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games scheduled on Feb. 4, at the National Stadium.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will declare the Games open.
The ceremony will be broadcast live by China Media Group, and xinhuanet.com will provide live broadcast in photos and text.
