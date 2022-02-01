49-year-old German speed skater to become oldest woman to compete during Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 17:37, February 01, 2022

Claudia Pechstein (2nd L) of Germany takes part in a training session at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 31, 2022. Born on Feb. 22, 1972, the 49-year-old German speed skater will become the first woman to compete in eight Olympic Games and the oldest woman to compete during the 2022 Winter Olympics. (Xinhua/Wu Wei)

