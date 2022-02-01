China's two-time Olympian Jin in relaxed mood ahead of Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 17:27, February 01, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- Two-time world bronze medalist Jin Boyang says he is happy to represent China again on the Olympic rink and feels no pressure at all ahead of the Winter Games on home ice.

"I'm just happy I'm here and want to fully enjoy the Olympic Winter Games," Jin said after Monday's men's singles figure skating training session at the main rink of the Capital Indoor Stadium.

The 24-year-old, who finished fourth in PyeongChang four years ago, is eager to go better on home ice this time, but says he does not feel nervous this time, after thorough and complete preparations.

"Four years ago, I was nervous to debut on such a grand stage. I skated tightly and could feel tears in my eyes when I did my warm-ups," Jin said.

"I'm now full of confidence since the national team has supported me well, and my coaches, physicians and nutritionists made a very detailed plan for me. No matter how this Olympic campaign ends, I can say that I did my best and have no regrets.

"I worked hard in the past few months, almost twice as much as I trained last season, and lost five kilograms in weight," he added.

Known for his technical prowess, particularly his patented quadruple Lutz, Jin has been one of the world's top male figure skaters for years, placing fourth at PyeongChang 2018 and winning bronze at the World Championships in 2016 and 2017.

The current world No. 19, whose fourth-place finish in PyeongChang is the highest for a Chinese male figure skater at a Winter Olympics, failed to land any of his quadruple jumps properly and finished down in 22nd place in last year's World Championships in Stockholm.

Jin overcame a lack of stamina following an appendicitis operation to take bronze at the 2021 Asian Open Figure Skating Trophy last October, before finishing seventh at November's Italian Grand Prix despite having topped the short program.

Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu and Nathan Chen of the United States are the favorites to win the men's singles in Beijing 2022's figure skating competition which starts on Friday.

