Expedition ceremony held for Portuguese delegation of Beijing Winter Olympic Games

Xinhua) 11:45, February 01, 2022

LISBON, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- An expedition ceremony was held on Monday for the Portuguese delegation to the Beijing Olympic Winter Games at the headquarters of the Portuguese National Olympic Committee.

Zhao Bentang, Chinese Ambassador in Portugal, said in his speech that Portugal will send its largest ever Winter Olympic delegation to Beijing, which demonstrates Portuguese enthusiasm and assistance to the Beijing Winter Olympic Games.

He expressed his heartfelt thanks to the Portuguese government and National Olympic Committee and his best wishes to the Portuguese athletes.

He introduced China's preparation for the Games, saying that the Portuguese athletes will witness "simple, safe and splendid" Games, will also participate, compete and fulfill their Olympic dreams in Beijing.

Portuguese Secretary of State for Youth and Sports John Paul Rebelo told the audience that the return of the Olympic Games to Beijing after 14 years and the participation of the Games will invigorate the athletes to surpass themselves and challenge the human limits.

Pedro Farromba, Head of the Portuguese Olympic Delegation, recalled his wonderful memory during his stay in Beijing for the 2008 Olympic Games, stressing that Beijing is the first host city in the world for both the summer and winter Olympics. He expressed his admiration to Chinese traditional culture and his great interest in the exchange of views, ideas and culture between different peoples during the Games.

The 9-member Portuguese delegation, including three athletes, Ricardo Brancal, Vanina Oliveira and Jose Cabeca, will leave for Beijing on Feb. 1 to attend the Beijing Winter Olympic Games, which is set for Feb. 4-20.

(Web editor: Du Mingming, Bianji)