President of Hungarian Skating Federation eyes gold in Beijing

Xinhua) 16:46, January 30, 2022

BUDAPEST, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- Lajos Kosa, the President of the Hungarian Skating Federation wants medals in Beijing, and at least one gold, he told Xinhua here on Saturday.

"We are expecting to get 15-20 Olympic points, mainly in the short track, but I think we also have a chance to get Olympic points in double figure skating. We were sixth in the current Tallinn European Championships," Kosa said.

"Of course I also want to win medals and definitely at least one gold," he added.

Kosa spoke to Xinhua following the election of the new Hungarian Olympic Committee president, Zsoslt Gyulai.

"The team is basically fine, already in China, everyone tested negative, and those who produced a positive test: Liu Shaoang and Alex Varnyu, they train at home, they are perfectly fine and under medical supervision, they have no symptoms, we expect their tests to be negative and then they go after the team," he added.

Kosa also explained that he had experience in Hungary organizing international sports events under COVID-19, and as such, was convinced that organizers did everything they could to have a wonderful Olympic experience at the Beijing Winter Olympic Games.

"I really hope everything will be decided on the field and we will celebrate this new event of the Olympic movement without COVID," he stressed.

"I am very sorry that the Olympics are being held in a full bubble, so we cannot go out, but the COVID is with us, so we understand this completely," he also noted.

"I see that the Chinese organizers did everything they could to keep the Olympics safe," he concluded.

