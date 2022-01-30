Zhao Dan, Gao Tingyu named China's flag-bearers at Beijing 2022 opening ceremony

Xinhua) 13:21, January 30, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- Female skeleton athlete Zhao Dan and male speed skater Gao Tingyu were announced on Sunday as the Chinese delegation's flag-bearers at the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Zhao Dan was born in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. She was selected into China's national skeleton team in 2018.

19-year-old Zhao, seen as one of the hopefuls for Beijing 2022, won 7th place in the women's race in her first world competition at the 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games. She kept improving her skills in 2021-22 season and won a title at the Innsbruck stop of Intercontinental Cup.

24-year-old Gao Tingyu is one of China's brightest speed skating stars in recent years. He made into China's national speed skating team in 2016. In 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games, Gao won bronze on men's 500m, becoming the first male Chinese speed skater to win a medal at the Olympic Winter Games.

Gao kept refreshing his personal results in recent years. In this season, Gao won one gold and one silver in the 500m event.

"It will be the second Winter Olympics for Gao Tingyu, who won bronze in PyeongChang," said Ni Huizhong, secretary general of Chinese Winter Olympic Delegation.

"Gao has been skating great for this season, and 19-year-old Zhao is a rising young star," commented Ni.

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics is scheduled to open on Feb. 4.

