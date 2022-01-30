Olympic Games a hand-shake between nations, says German Ice hockey captain Muller

10:24, January 30, 2022 By Oliver Trust, Liu Yang ( Xinhua

BERLIN, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- German ice hockey captain Moritz Muller called demands for a "boycott" of the 2022 Beijing winter games hypocritical.

"Someone expressing their thoughts at present, they can't live without sneakers made in China, but expect athletes to boycott the Games," the 35-year-old said.

"Sports shouldn't be misused from politics. We should consider Olympic Games as a hand-shake between nations and athletes," he added.

Sports needs to stay sports and don't make up for failures of politics, he pointed. "Sports are not meant to divide people."

To deal with different views in connection with Olympic Games requires a look back in history and investigating the reasons for setting up the Games from his perspective.

He called Olympia a festival to strengthen the idea of international understanding. "It's about building bridges instead of implementing sanctions. Romans and Greeks stopped their wars to compete," Muller commented.

"If we sell 1000 trains to China it is ok, but it's not ok to ski over there. I don't think that is a suitable solution," the ice-hockey professional said.

Similar to Tokyo summer games, fans from overseas are not allowed in a bid to protect a safe bubble for athletes and staff. However, China has the plan to organize the audience in the country to the venues.

Muller is full of joyful anticipation regarding the 2022 Games, though the number of spectators is expected to be less than usual.

"We all want to perform in front of many fans to feel the energy flowing between the court and the stands. It's something you practice for all your lifetime," the German said.

Muller spoke about the benefits of meeting unknown fellow athletes. "Ahead of all Games athletes get badges to share with others," he said.

