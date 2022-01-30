Beijing 2022 fulfills global athletes' dreams, says IOC member Zhang Hong

Xinhua) 09:13, January 30, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- Qualifying for the Olympic Games is a dream come true for most athletes, and Beijing 2022 being held as scheduled has realized the dreams of winter sports athletes, said International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Zhang Hong on Saturday.

Zhang paid a visit to Beijing's Winter Olympic Village on the same day that facilities like canteens and recreation squares were opened and registered athletes were accommodated to prepare for the Games.

"The place reminds me of my Olympic experiences," said Zhang, who became China's first ever speed skating Olympic champion at Sochi 2014. "The athletes need to live and eat together at the village, so it will be a very important place for them to feel the Olympic atmosphere."

Zhang added that she is happy to see her overseas friends sharing information on their qualifying for Beijing 2022. "Most athletes may not have the chance to finish on the podium, but their Olympic dream is achieved when they are able to qualify."

"I am so touched that the Winter Olympics can be held as planned despite the pandemic, because the winter sports athletes were concerned about whether the Games would be delayed like Tokyo 2020," Zhang said.

"It is a common dream fulfilled. And I am looking forward to the opening ceremony where athletes from all over the world will gather in Beijing. I wish them good results in their disciplines," she added.

China has announced a 176-strong team for the Winter Olympics, with twice number of athletes than at the previous Games in PyeongChang. "I hope to see more Chinese athletes win medals and make their breakthroughs," Zhang said.

Zhang also revealed that IOC elections will be organized during the Games, and that 2,900 athletes will elect two new committee members from 17 candidates.

