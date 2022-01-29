Beijing Winter Olympics to be wonderful achievement: Tunisian minister

Xinhua) 16:58, January 29, 2022

TUNIS, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- "The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games will undoubtedly be a wonderful achievement," and "China is ready for such world-class sporting events, as always," said Tunisian Minister of Youth and Sport Kamel Deguiche on Friday.

"China proves once again that it is ready and able to meet all the challenges, which raises this country to one of the great nations in the world," Deguiche said during his visit to the Menzah Sports and Cultural Center in suburban Tunis and the Sports and Cultural Center for Youth being constructed in Ben Arous. Both projects have enjoyed the assistance of the Chinese government.

Chinese Ambassador to Tunisia Zhang Jianguo, who accompanied Deguiche during the visit, said that despite the difficult sanitary conditions, the Chinese government has taken all kinds of measures to well organize the Olympics.

"Everything is ready and we are sure that these games will be a great success," Zhang added.

The minister also attended a ceremony to hand over a Chinese medical donation to the staff of the Ben Arous Sports and Cultural Center for Youth, which is expected to be handed over in June, as part of Chinese support for Tunisia's fight against COVID-19.

