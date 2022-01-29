Olympic media operation veteran thinks highly of Beijing 2022 Genting snow park

ZHANGJIAKOU, China, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- The vice media operation manager of the Beijing 2022 Genting snow park Egon Theiner has heaped praise for his Chinese colleagues and the venues on Saturday.

The Italian, who has worked for three Olympic Summer Games and six Olympic Winter Games, is now on his 10th Olympic duty in the Beijing 2022.

"I can see all my colleagues are showing enthusiasm, and many of them are very professional," said the media operation expert.

Theiner said he recently learned from his Chinese colleagues that the Olympic Winter Games coincide with the Chinese New Year.

"I'm very excited to experience the Chinese new year here with my Chinese colleagues!"

"This is also my honor to work for the Beijing 2022 before the next 2026 Olympic Winter Games which is to be held in my home country Italy," Theiner added.

The Genting snow park, which contains six world-class competition slopes and three mix-zones, is perhaps the most complex venue cluster to operate in the Beijing 2022.

"Everything here runs excellent so far, the experts from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) have check our venues and gave positive feedbacks."

Theiner is also impressed by the scenery of Chongli district of Zhangjiakou city, where the Genting Snow locates.

"It's truly the right place to host the Olympic Winter Games. The mountains are big and competition slopes are gorgeous. You can frequently see the snowfall and the weather's also nice," he said.

