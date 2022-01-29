Uruguay wishes Beijing Winter Olympics complete success

Xinhua) 15:15, January 29, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- Despite being in one of the farthest countries from China, the Uruguayan government and people have paid attention to and expressed support for China's hosting of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games and their enthusiasm and expectation for the Games are growing as the Games approach.

Uruguayan Foreign Minister Francisco Bustillo said recently that he wishes the Beijing Winter Olympics a complete success.

Although Uruguayan athletes did not qualify for the Games, the Uruguayan people still pay close attention to and eagerly look forward to China hosting the Winter Olympics successfully, said Bustillo.

Julio Maglione, president of the Uruguayan Olympic Committee and an honorary member of the International Olympic Committee, told media that China's success in hosting the Beijing 2008 Summer Olympics has demonstrated its strong capability to host major international sports events.

Maglione expressed his belief that the Beijing Winter Olympics will become a great Olympic event and fully embody the Olympic spirit of solidarity and peace.

The preparations for the Winter Olympics have been carried out with a serious and rigorous attitude, with various epidemic prevention measures being actively implemented, which will effectively ensure the health of participating dignitaries and athletes.

