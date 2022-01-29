Languages

Sculptures by foreign artists installed at Beijing Winter Olympic Park

(Ecns.cn) 11:25, January 29, 2022

People view a sculpture at the Beijing Winter Olympic Park in Shijingshan district of Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 28, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Sheng Jiapeng)

Fifteen public sculptures designed by artists from six countries have been placed in the Beijing Winter Olympic Park to welcome the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympic Games.


