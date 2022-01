We Are China

Athletes attend training sessions for Beijing Winter Olympics

Xinhua) 09:48, January 29, 2022

Ice skaters practise during a training session at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China, Jan, 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Ice skaters practise during a training session at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China, Jan, 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Hungary's Shaolin Sandor Liu (front) practises during a training session at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China, Jan, 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Hungary's Shaolin Sandor Liu (front L) practises during a training session at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China, Jan, 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Athletes take part in a training session at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Wei)

Athletes take part in a training session at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Xu)

Athletes take part in a training session at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Athletes take part in a training session at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Athletes take part in a training session at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Xu)

Athletes take part in a training session at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Skiers practise during a training session at Zhangjiakou National Cross-Country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

Skiers practise during a training session at Zhangjiakou National Cross-Country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

Skiers practise during a training session at Zhangjiakou National Cross-Country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A skier practises at Zhangjiakou National Cross-Country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Mou Yu)

