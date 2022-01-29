Gabonese Olympic Committee president wishes Beijing 2022 great success

LIBREVILLE, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- The National Olympic Committee of Gabon (CNOG) wished the upcoming Beijing Olympic Winter Games great success in a statement released here on Friday.

"The CNOG wishes that the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will be a great success like the Summer Olympics in 2008," said CNOG President Leon Folquet, highlighting China's "greatness in organizing major sporting events."

Calling the Beijing 2008 Summer Olympics a "great success," Folquet noted that "China is ready to offer simple, safe and splendid Winter Olympics," which "play a crucial role in uniting the nations of the world."

Folquet also noted that the two friendly countries have maintained time-honored cooperation in sports, hailing the construction by Chinese companies of various sports stadiums, which has allowed Gabon to host the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) twice.

"We understand the help offered by the Chinese in the development of sports in my country," he concluded.

