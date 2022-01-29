We Are China

A glimpse of Main Media Center of Beijing 2022 Winter Games

Ecns.cn) 14:19, January 29, 2022

Reporters pass by a large screen at the Main Media Center for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 28, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Mao Jianjun)

The Main Media Center welcomed the registration peak of reporters on Friday.

