A glimpse of Main Media Center of Beijing 2022 Winter Games
(Ecns.cn) 14:19, January 29, 2022
Reporters pass by a large screen at the Main Media Center for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 28, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Mao Jianjun)
The Main Media Center welcomed the registration peak of reporters on Friday.
Photos
