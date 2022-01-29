Ice technician works for curling competitions of Beijing 2022
Hans Wuthrich poses for photos with curling stones at the National Aquatics Center in Beijng, capital of China, Jan. 28, 2022. Hans Wuthrich, a Canadian professional ice technician of World Curling Federation, has been working for world-class curling competitions for years. This is the fourth Olympics for Wuthrich to work as a chief ice technician, responsible for ice-making work of four curling lanes in China's National Aquatics Center, also known as the Ice Cube. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Hans Wuthrich works at an ice-making workshop of the National Aquatics Center in Beijng, capital of China, Jan. 28, 2022. Hans Wuthrich, a Canadian professional ice technician of World Curling Federation, has been working for world-class curling competitions for years. This is the fourth Olympics for Wuthrich to work as a chief ice technician, responsible for ice-making work of four curling lanes in China's National Aquatics Center, also known as the Ice Cube. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Hans Wuthrich instructs ice-making work at the National Aquatics Center in Beijng, capital of China, Jan. 28, 2022. Hans Wuthrich, a Canadian professional ice technician of World Curling Federation, has been working for world-class curling competitions for years. This is the fourth Olympics for Wuthrich to work as a chief ice technician, responsible for ice-making work of four curling lanes in China's National Aquatics Center, also known as the Ice Cube. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Hans Wuthrich adjusts ice-making facilities at the National Aquatics Center in Beijng, capital of China, Jan. 28, 2022. Hans Wuthrich, a Canadian professional ice technician of World Curling Federation, has been working for world-class curling competitions for years. This is the fourth Olympics for Wuthrich to work as a chief ice technician, responsible for ice-making work of four curling lanes in China's National Aquatics Center, also known as the Ice Cube. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Hans Wuthrich (1st L) talks with staff members at the National Aquatics Center in Beijng, capital of China, Jan. 28, 2022. Hans Wuthrich, a Canadian professional ice technician of World Curling Federation, has been working for world-class curling competitions for years. This is the fourth Olympics for Wuthrich to work as a chief ice technician, responsible for ice-making work of four curling lanes in China's National Aquatics Center, also known as the Ice Cube. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Hans Wuthrich (L) instructs ice-making work at the National Aquatics Center in Beijng, capital of China, Jan. 28, 2022. Hans Wuthrich, a Canadian professional ice technician of World Curling Federation, has been working for world-class curling competitions for years. This is the fourth Olympics for Wuthrich to work as a chief ice technician, responsible for ice-making work of four curling lanes in China's National Aquatics Center, also known as the Ice Cube. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
