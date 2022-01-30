Interview: Bangladesh official eyes magnificent demonstration of Chinese skills at Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 09:46, January 30, 2022

DHAKA, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- All eyes are now on the Beijing Olympic Winter Games, considered a major moment of pride in China.

Officials in Bangladesh also appeared to catch Olympic fever, as the Games is set to explode into life with just days to go until the opening day of competition, brushing aside swirling uncertainty and specially widespread anxiety owing to COVID-19.

Dulal Krishna Saha, executive chairman of Bangladesh's National Skills Development Authority, whose governing body chairman is the country's prime minister, is one of those officials looking forward to seeing the competition.

With Beijing poised to become the first city to host both Summer and Winter Olympics, the official told Xinhua that this is an opportunity for organizers in the region and beyond to learn skills that China is to demonstrate in hosting the historic event.

"China have enough experiences. And (I) hope this Olympics will give a better experiences for Chinese and as well as us," said Saha.

He added that this is not the first time for China to show its strength for staging such an event.

"China arranged the Olympics in 2008, and the second one (it) is arranging in 2022 followed a Paralympics," he added.

China is absolutely capable of hosting the Games, he said, and expressed hopes that they would arrange a gorgeous and colorful event.

"Their performance is better, and (hope) they also perform in these Olympics properly and gorgeously. We hope it will be better than before," said Saha.

"We have to improve ourselves on our skills, so we learn from China. We can work together to enrich our experiences from China."

Saha said Chinese people not only work in China, but also all over the world including Bangladesh.

"There are lots of mega projects including Padma bridge, our tunnel (under the river Karnaphuli) and other projects (in which ) Chinese people are working here," he said, giving good wishes to China and Chinese people ahead of the Games and the Chinese new year.

